Domenica In, Edwige Fenech’s revelation on Montezemolo. Here’s what she said

Edwige Fenech guest on Domenica In: here’s what happened

In today's episode of Domenica In, broadcast on Rai 1, Mara Venier hosted, among others, also the actress and producer Edwige Fenech, who has now lived in Portugal for some time. And it was precisely about her life there that Mara, curious, asked her several questions, asking her, among other things, how she spends her days: "I do many things, I see my friends, I go for walks, I visit museums… And I'm a bit with my mom," the actress said. But Edwige Fenech he also retraced his own sentimental affairs, mentioning Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. Venier reminded her of her love story with the entrepreneur with whom she was married for 18 years. And she broadcast an interview in which Montezemolo himself spoke of her story with Fenech: "I love her. She is a beautiful woman but not aesthetically, she is beautiful inside, respectable, good, with values, today she is a beautiful grandmother of two grandchildren. I will always love her very much," said Montezemolo in the interview with Venier. At that point Edwige took the floor and said she was serene and without a partner. Remembering Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Edwige didn't hold back and commented: "It was a wonderful time".


