He falls disastrously from a tree from a height of almost five metres: he is taken to hospital by helicopter. It happened in the early afternoon of Saturday 31 December in Negrisia di Ponte di Piave.

The man, BL his initials, 53 years old, was working on a tree in agricultural land in via Grave di sopra when he lost his balance falling violently to the ground. Immediate assistance: the Suem 118 helicopter intervened on the spot and took the man to hospital in Treviso, where he is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis due to a strong chest trauma.