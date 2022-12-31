Home News He falls from the tree and flies to the ground from almost five meters: he is in serious condition in hospital
News

He falls from the tree and flies to the ground from almost five meters: he is in serious condition in hospital

by admin
He falls from the tree and flies to the ground from almost five meters: he is in serious condition in hospital

He falls disastrously from a tree from a height of almost five metres: he is taken to hospital by helicopter. It happened in the early afternoon of Saturday 31 December in Negrisia di Ponte di Piave.

The man, BL his initials, 53 years old, was working on a tree in agricultural land in via Grave di sopra when he lost his balance falling violently to the ground. Immediate assistance: the Suem 118 helicopter intervened on the spot and took the man to hospital in Treviso, where he is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis due to a strong chest trauma.

See also  The economy is under great downward pressure and the central bank's RRR cuts are lower than expected | Central Bank of the Communist Party of China | RRR cuts | Release of long-term funds | Beijing government | financial institutions |

You may also like

Beijing Disease Control Reminder: The two festivals are...

Francis: “Grateful to Benedict XVI for his testimony...

Zhang Wenhong: The infection rate in major Chinese...

End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated...

The outbreak of the epidemic in China caused...

Court of Auditors, archiving for the Pais Becher...

Li Zhi’s British Security Act: The Standing Committee...

Energy, new bill calculation in spring: those who...

Shi Chuanyun: The Pandemic Covers Beijing Wang Xiaohong...

The End of a Paradoxical Papacy – John...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy