We return to talk about racism in football with the necessary amount of controversy, fueled in this case by certain positions. The Brazilian of Real Madrid Vinicius Junior is still the victim of the vulgar insults of the opposing fans. The supporters of Valladolid attacked him in the match won 2-0 by the Blancos. Against the winger, already insulted about three months ago when Pelé also intervened to defend him, various objects were thrown and the Valladolid fans also stood out for the horrendous imitation of a monkey.

The vent — Too much for Vinicius who vented on social media after the match: “Racists continue to be present in stadiums and look closely at the biggest club in the world. Meanwhile, La Liga continues to do nothing. I will continue to play with my head held high and I will celebrate my victories with Real Madrid. In the end, it’s also my fault.”

The reply — The post immediately went viral, forcing La Liga, directly implicated by the player, to take a stand. But President Tebas’s reply left many surprised. Rather than condemning racism, he actually takes it out on Vinicius: “We have been fighting against racism for years. Vinicius is very unfair and shouldn’t say that ‘La Liga does nothing against racism’, he should get better information. We are at his disposal so that all together, we can go in the same direction”. See also Broni-Portalberese derby Oltrepadano decisive for the classification

Complaints — In today’s note, La Liga then explains: “Even before the complaint by Vinicius Junior, a Real Madrid player, on his social networks, we had detected racist insults by someone, from the stands of the stadium. These events will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and to the Prosecutor for Hate Crimes, as has been done on other occasions when La Liga, after investigating racist behavior inside and outside stadiums, has led the fight against this type of act. of fans against players – continues the note – in addition to reporting the facts before the aforementioned State Commission, from the 18/19 season La Liga has also brought these cases before the Prosecutor who deals with hate crimes “.

December 31, 2022 (change December 31, 2022 | 19:06)

