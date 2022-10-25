Romano Canavese

The two-year-old boy who fell out of the window on the first floor of a building in Romano in the early afternoon of Monday is hospitalized at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. Immediately rescued by the 118 staff, the child was transported to the hospital by helicopter. He remained unharmed but, for more detailed investigations, given the dynamics of the fall, he will remain under close observation by the doctors. Investigations by the carabinieri of the Ivrea company are underway on the incident. It would have been an accidental fall.