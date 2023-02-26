The traffic deputy commander in Yopal, Diego García Peralta, reported that at 3:20 in the morning this Sunday, there was a traffic accident with a deceased person, on the bridge at the entrance to the Llano Lindo sector in Yopal.

Due to the injuries caused in the accident, soldier José Horacio Molina Cogua lost his life. According to the traffic authority, for now, speeding is being handled as a hypothesis of this sinister road, which would have caused him to lose control of the motorcycle.

García Peralta reiterated that the information on whether or not the victim of this accident was driving under the influence of alcohol cannot be established until Legal Medicine delivers the official report.

Molina Cogua was the father of two girls; Family and friends mourned his sudden death and remembered him as a man of very good humor and with great commitment to the National Army.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

