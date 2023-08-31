Indigenous people of Puerto Gaitán and authorities will guarantee peaceful elections

With the holding of a work table for electoral control in Puerto Gaitán, the departmental Government Secretariat responded to the call of the Meta Regional Attorney’s Office to work in coordination with the intention of guaranteeing the electoral processes with the indigenous communities of the place, after that they request the installation of polling stations.

In this space the following commitments were generated:

The indigenous communities of Domo Planas, El Tigre and Wayoco located in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, will allow the entry of the military and/or police authorities together with all the necessary electoral actors to carry out the electoral day on October 29.

With approximately 10 days to go before the election date, the leaders of the reservations will hold meetings with the police and/or military authorities to articulate actions that guarantee security during election day.

In the event of situations that disturb public order during election day, the competent authorities to intervene are the National Army and/or the National Police.

The indigenous communities of Domo Planas, El Tigre and Wayoco also promised to allow the entry of candidates who aspire to positions of local authorities so that they can present their electoral campaign.

In this regard, at the table it was stated that these are communities that have autonomy in their territory, so it was necessary to arrange and the meeting was very fruitful because they accepted the participation of the police and military authorities for October 29 of this year.

Source: Government of Meta