Champions League group draw: here are the opponents of Napoli, Inter, Milan and Lazio – Live coverage

Champions League group draw: here are the opponents of Napoli, Inter, Milan and Lazio – Live coverage

Today at ore 18 a Montecarlo you know the groups of Champions League Naples, Inter, Milan and Lazio. Garcia’s team in the first tier by virtue of Scudettosecond band for i nerazzurri vice-champions of Europe, third for the Rossoneri and the Biancocelesti. The urn of the Grimaldi Forum will decide the composition of the 8 groups of the top UEFA competition for the last time, given that from next year the Champions League will completely change its face. Follow the live broadcast of draw.

FIRST RANGE – Benfica, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Monaco, Feyenoord, Manchester City, NapoliParis Saint Germain, Seville.

SECOND RANGE – Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, InterLeipzig, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid.

THIRD POT – Lazio, MilanSalisburgo, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Braga, Stella Rossa, Psv/Rangers, Copenaghen/Young Boys.

FOURTH RANGE – Galatasaray, Lens, Newcastle, Real Sociedad, Union Berlino, Celtic Glasgow, Young Boys/Rakow Czestochowa, Aek Atene/Anversa.

