Lukaku to Rome, the official announcement of the club and his first words

ROMA – After the filing of the contract certified yesterday by Lega Serie A websiteRoma also made official the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in red and yellow jersey. The Friedkin club has published a video of the Belgian striker on their social channels, exalting the fans on the web. “There he is! Romelu Lukaku is a new Giallorossi footballer!“, can be read in support of the video published by Roma on their accounts. The centre-forward, coming from Chelsea, will wear the number 90 shirtas widely anticipated in recent days.

Giallorossi Lukaku in front of the Colosseum

In a first Lukaku celebratory video, we see the footballer wearing the number 90 yellow and red shirt and then addressing the camera with his typical military salute, with his finger in front of his mouth as a sign of silence, as he does after every goal scored. In another video, the images of the Roma forward alternate with those of the city center (Piazza del Popolo and Trinità dei Monti) and the Imperial Forums, where Lukaku had a photo session for his new team yesterday. The clip closes with the image of the Belgian national striker in front of the Colosseum.

Lukaku, the first photos with the Roma shirt

Lukaku: “Excited by the fans”

Lukaku is moving from Chelsea on loan until 30 June 2024.”The welcome that this club and these fans have given me it excites meto and represents a further incentive to give everything for my new team. I breathed the atmosphere of the Olympic stadium as an opponent, I heard the warmth of the Romanists and today it’s nice to know you’re part of it – Lukaku told Roma’s official website – I had the opportunity to deal with the property in recent days and I was impressed by their ambition. Now we have to work, be humble and grow match by match: for my part, I can’t wait to make myself available to my teammates, on and off the pitch“. Then the words of the general director Tiago Pinto: “Knowing that Lukaku has chosen Roma can only be a reason for great satisfaction for all of us: with his arrival we acquire further experience, professionalism and the desire to win. All our choices are always aimed at raising the level of competitiveness of Roma“.

All the numbers of Big Rom

Lukaku, who is 30 years old, has accomplished in his career 280 goals in 589 games in addition to boasting, in his score, also 93 assists. With the Belgium national team (with which he made his debut on March 3, 2010 at 16 years and 294 days) he has collected 108 appearances scoring 75 goals (absolute record). In clubs he won a Belgian championship with theAnderlechtan FA Cup and a Club World Cup with the Chelseaa Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup with l’Inter. Lukaku also wore the shirts of West Bromwich Albion, Everton e Manchester United. In the Red Devils and Chelsea he had already been under the orders of Jose Mourinho.

Rome, it’s official: Lukaku will wear the 90

