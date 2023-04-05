Prince George with his mother, Princess Kate, and his siblings Charlotte and Louis. Foto: IMAGO/i Images/IMAGO/Stephen Lock / i-Images

Prince George arrives at his grandfather Charles III’s coronation. a special honor. The nine-year-old is allowed to take on a very specific role in the ceremony.

Prince George is only nine years old, but the son of Prince William and Princess Kate has a special task waiting for his grandfather’s coronation: like Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, George will become one of King Charles III’s page honours, at the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey. be.

The second in line to the British throne is one of four Pages of Honour. George will wear the train of his grandfather’s coronation robe – along with Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. The three teenagers, aged between 12 and 13, are all sons of friends of the king. George is by far the youngest of the four.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace, the office of the heir apparent, told the Daily Mail: “We are all delighted with Prince George’s role in the coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment.”

Queen Camilla, as she is now officially known by the palace, has chosen her three grandsons to be pages: Gus and Louis Lopes, the sons of her daughter Laura, and Freddy Parker Bowles, the son of her son Tom. The fourth page is Arthur Elliot, the Queen’s great-nephew.







