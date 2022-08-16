The child struck by a car was crossing the road with his bike on the pedestrian crossing, in whose impact he was thrown forward about ten meters. His condition immediately appeared serious, and remained so after about twelve hours: the doctors found him a head injury and a broken leg.

The accident happened to be exact in the hamlet of Santa Caterina di Pasian di Prato, in via Nuova, around 7:30 pm, on Monday 15 August.

The child, who is 13 years old, was immediately rescued after the flight by the people present and by the driver of the investing car herself, as reported by the Rai Fvg radio newspaper. Immediately afterwards, the medical staff arrived on the spot with an ambulance and a self-medic.

The little patient was taken to the emergency room of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in red code, where he was immediately hospitalized. The carabinieri have carried out the relevant findings and are verifying any responsibility