UDINE. The driver of a car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control of the vehicle and ended his race against a public lighting pole.

It happened just before 4pm on Friday 26 August, in Udine, in via Resistencia. On the spot the health workers of 118, the local police for the reliefs and the firefighters for the safety.

