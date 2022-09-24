The Postal and Communications Police of Gorizia, with the coordination of the Public Prosecutor of Udine, identified, searched and reported the author of the crime of revenge porn, residing in the province of Udine, committed against a young woman from Gorizia.

It is a man who had managed to film, for a few moments, the girl in an intimate and private moment, without her consent, immediately spreading the video on a WhatsApp group.

The shots were then relaunched, in a few hours, on various social groups, thus dramatically increasing the damage suffered by the young woman who learned from a friend that she was a victim of revenge porn.

After a flash investigation, the Postal Police identified the perpetrator: the offending video was found in his mobile phone, kept in his memory.