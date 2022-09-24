Home Technology Chance to play before launch! “Sonic Frontier” store experience will be held in 5 cities across the country! – funglr Games
Sega’s latest “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, “Sonic Frontier”, is less than two months away from its release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022rnIt will be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X| Released on a wide range of platforms including S, Xbox One, and Steam, so most people can play it. rnThe pre-orders have already started, and I think a lot of people have already completed them, but Sonic Frontier is the first open world in the series. rnEven if you know it must be fun, someone must want to touch it before deciding to buy it. rn”Tokyo Game Show 2022″ is a chance to try “Sonic Frontier” at the fastest speed in the world, but that’s the popular Sega/Atlus booth. rnEven on the first day of business, there will be quite a long wait and some people may have given up on the trial. rnFor those of you who like this, you will have a chance to play “Sonic Frontier” once before its release! rnHave decided to hold store experience events in 5 cities across the country!

