He threatens and beats his wife, a 58-year-old arrested in Carbonia – Sardinia

Intervention of the carabinieri during a dispute at home
(ANSA) – CARBONIA, JUNE 05 – A 58-year-old of Bosnian origins was arrested by the Carabinieri of Carbonia for ill-treatment in the family. He victimized his 62-year-old wife.
According to the allegations, the man threatened, insulted and sometimes attacked his partner.
The episodes would have been repeated over time: the last one dates back to yesterday evening when the Carbonia carabinieri intervened for a dispute in the evenings.
Even in front of them the 62-year-old, in the throes of alcohol, continued to threaten his wife trying to attack her.
He is now in prison in Uta. (HANDLE).
