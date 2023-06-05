Home » He threatens and beats his wife, a 58-year-old arrested in Carbonia – Sardinia
He threatens and beats his wife, a 58-year-old arrested in Carbonia – Sardinia

Intervention of the carabinieri during a dispute at home

(ANSA) – CARBONIA, JUNE 05 – A 58-year-old of Bosnian origins was arrested by the Carabinieri of Carbonia for ill-treatment in the family. He victimized his 62-year-old wife.

According to the allegations, the man threatened, insulted and sometimes attacked his partner.

The episodes would have been repeated over time: the last one dates back to yesterday evening when the Carbonia carabinieri intervened for a dispute in the evenings.

Even in front of them the 62-year-old, in the throes of alcohol, continued to threaten his wife trying to attack her.

He is now in prison in Uta. (HANDLE).

