He was staying in a hotel in Treviso, a Russian wanted man arrested

He was staying in a hotel in Treviso, a Russian wanted man arrested

He was arrested on Saturday at dawn, accused of commercial fraud against Russian companies.

TREVISO. A Russian wanted for one is arrested in a hotel in the city commercial fraud. Shortly before dawn on Saturday, the agents of the Treviso police station handcuffed the sixty-year-old, the recipient of an international arrest warrant.

The man a Russian with Cypriot passportis accused in Russia of commercial fraud allegedly committed against a number of Russian trading companies.

He was tracked down while he was staying in a hotel in Treviso and made available to the Court of Appeal of Venice for his eventual extradition in Russia.

