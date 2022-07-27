Rome, July 26, 2022 – TheEpidemic due to monkeypox it will not be stopped only by vaccines. In addition to drug prevention, behaviors are fundamental. Like this His clevernessregional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, has sent a call for responsible sex to the population groups most at risk of infection with Monkeypox viruswhich at this time remain the males who have sex with males (MSM).

“While we recognize the uncertainties about the trend that the current epidemic will have – highlights the director – we must respond” to the spread of infections based on the “epidemiology we are facing” and therefore “concentrating on the dominant mode of transmission” to date, that is, “skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse”, and “on groups at the highest risk of infection. The responsibility to stop this epidemic is necessarily a joint responsibility – warns Kluge – shared between institutions and health authorities, governments , affected communities and individuals “.

In fact, cases of domestic transmission are beginning to be observed, “we must respond by focusing on the dominant mode of transmission (skin-to-skin contact during sexual encounters) and on the highest risk groups”, said the director of the WHO European office Hans Kluge.

The WHO message to the categories most at risk

For this reason, the categories “currently most at risk, MSM and especially those with multiple sexual partners”, the recommendation is to remember how monkeypox is circulating and what are the tools to protect yourself. “Consider limiting your sexual partners and interactions right now. It can be a difficult message – admits the WHO Europe number one – but practicing caution can safeguard you and your community”. Indeed, “although” Monkeypox “vaccination may be available for some people with higher exposure risks, it is not a ‘magic bullet’ and we still ask you to take steps to reduce the risk” of infection. And “if you have or think you have monkeypox, you are contagious, so do everything possible to prevent the spread of the disease: isolate yourself if you cando not have sex while recovering and do not attend parties or large gatherings where close contact will occur. ”