Home News Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two injured
News

Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two injured

by admin
Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two injured

FONTANAFREDDA. Road accident with injured people along the Pontebbana, shortly after 8 pm on Sunday 31 July, in Fontanafredda. Due to causes under investigation, two cars collided head-on.

Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two people transported to hospital

news/scontro_frontalesulla_pontebbana_due_feriti-5484003/&el=player_ex_5484018″>

Following the accident, vehicular traffic was interrupted in both directions for the time necessary to clear the carriageway.

118 personnel, firefighters and carabinieri intervened on the spot. A first report speaks of two injured people, both hospitalized in an ambulance.

See also  People's Times Commentary: Three-Year Action for State-Owned Enterprise Reform in a Decisive Battle - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Child drowned in the lake, investigate a nun...

Goodbye July, you were the cruelest of months

China National Version Museum officially opened yesterday, “Sven...

Cai Qi presided over the meeting of the...

Recovery, 55 goals by the end of the...

Pinghu Municipal Transportation Bureau organized a symposium to...

The Alpine troops teach climbing on the day...

Susegana weeps for Mario Zanin, bronze sculptor and...

Riccione tragedy: Alessia and Giulia overwhelmed by the...

A woman disappeared, searches in the night in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy