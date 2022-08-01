FONTANAFREDDA. Road accident with injured people along the Pontebbana, shortly after 8 pm on Sunday 31 July, in Fontanafredda. Due to causes under investigation, two cars collided head-on.
Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two people transported to hospital
Following the accident, vehicular traffic was interrupted in both directions for the time necessary to clear the carriageway.
118 personnel, firefighters and carabinieri intervened on the spot. A first report speaks of two injured people, both hospitalized in an ambulance.
