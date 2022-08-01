FONTANAFREDDA. Road accident with injured people along the Pontebbana, shortly after 8 pm on Sunday 31 July, in Fontanafredda. Due to causes under investigation, two cars collided head-on.

Following the accident, vehicular traffic was interrupted in both directions for the time necessary to clear the carriageway.

118 personnel, firefighters and carabinieri intervened on the spot. A first report speaks of two injured people, both hospitalized in an ambulance.