The Flow Pearls micro-magnetics coated in gold must be applied with care along the acu-beauty points of the face: in this way, their constant use stimulates tissue activity, promotes blood flow and free lymph circulation, plumps the skin, reduces the depth of wrinkles and promotes the free flow of Qi, giving brightness.

Yes they can to apply in the morning for about an hour before the normal beauty routine, or in the evening, keeping them in place all night.

The power of magnetism. According to research carried out in the field of magnetotherapy, magnets speed up the metabolism and help the body to function properly. A mild magnetic field can cause smaller blood vessels to dilate or constrict, thereby increasing blood flow and containing inflammation.

Yin, Yang and skin care

Yin and Yang are two opposite forces. As Francesca explains, Which it is the symbol of the sky, the sun, the fire, all that is in motion and refers to the vital energy Qi. Yin it is the restorative energy that allows our body to slow down, rest and relax. Yin energy is slow, soothing, nourishing and is the symbol of feminine energy, the moon, darkness, inactivity, reduced blood flow, calm.

As for skin care, its ability to stay nourished and hydrated is about Yin, while its ability to recover and have elasticity is about Yang. Healthy, healthy skin maintains this dynamic balance. While every wellness ritual is a clear embrace of one’s Yin.

Botanical QI of Philophia Botanica. Formulated with Shizandra Berry, a powerful rebalancing antioxidant

for the skin, Gotu Kola and Rhodiola which support the production of collagen, Peony root extract which calms inflammation and reduces the signs of aging, Marula and Bakukiol which offer essential enzymes and vitamin A to the skin.

