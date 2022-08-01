Home Sports Sinner triumphs in Umag: Alcaraz reassembled, Jannik wins in third place
Sinner triumphs in Umag: Alcaraz reassembled, Jannik wins in third place

The blue loses the first set at the tie break, then cancels six break points and ends up overwhelming the Spaniard 6-1 6-1

Fantastic Jannik Sinner, who triumphs in Umag by dominating the comeback talent Alcaraz. Lost the first set at the tie break, the blue – almost 21 years old – was able to cancel five break points at the beginning of the second set, but then changed gears and ended up literally overwhelming the Spaniard with a double 6-1. For Sinner it is the second consecutive victory against Alcaraz, neo n ° 4 in the world, after the success of Wimbledon.

After five consecutive finals on the circuit for Carlos Alcaraz, another Italian tennis player has imposed a halt to the racket phenomenon that seems destined to collect Nadal’s legacy: in Hamburg it was Musetti, in Croatia it was Sinner, who closed a spectacular match between two players who seem destined to divide the top ten of the circuit for a long time.

A victory that is worth double

For Sinner, who consolidates his position in the top ten, it is the first title of the season, but it is a title that weighs a lot. Alcaraz, referred to by all as his future opponent for the world no.1 crown, was beaten on his favorite ground, red. No longer the grass of Wimbledon, where the Spaniard was not very comfortable, but on red, and in a tournament he had won last year. This is why it is a direct confrontation that is worth double. The match was a tug-of-war in the first set, played point by point, as expected. Alcaraz prevailed at the tie break, and the second set opened with three dangerous break points in favor of the Iberian: 0-40 and Sinner with his back to the wall. At that point, the blue made the turn: not only did he keep the serve, but he put in a sensational series of 6 games in a row, with Alcaraz totally defenseless as he has rarely seen in his career. In the third set the now former title holder only had time to win one more game, only to be overwhelmed again by Jannik, in really great shape. For Sinner it is a triumph, for Alcaraz a heavy defeat to digest.

Jannik: “Hard moments passed”

“I had difficult moments in 2022 but thanks to hard work we have reached this point – Jannik’s words after the victory -. Now I hope to do well in the American season”. Sinner then thanked the many Italian supporters in the stands. “We all won together”.

July 31, 2022

