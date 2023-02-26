Home News Health Days at the Arrecife shopping center
News

Health Days at the Arrecife shopping center

The institutional offer, through the Santa Marta District Health Secretariat, will be today at the Arrecife shopping center, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with the Comprehensive Health Days.

The District administration of Santa Marta, continues to advance in the towns of the city and its corregimientos, through the Health to the neighborhood-Médico en tu Casa program, today, starting at 2:00 in the afternoon, the institutional offer, moves to the shopping center Reef to carry out the provision of their services.

An invitation is extended to the Samarians, to participate in the Health day.

The place will be attended by the ‘ESE’ Alejandro Prospero Reverend, who will offer care in general medicine, dentistry and others. Likewise, some EPS like; Coosalud, Cajacopi, Total Health and Mutualser They will meet the requirements of their users and carry out health affiliation.

On the other hand, it is highlighted that in the space, they will be providing other services such as first aid training, physical activity with rumbatherapy, deworming for children, vaccination aimed at the community in general, health insurance, user service , legal advice on health, blood pressure measurement and technical assistance on rights and occupational risks.

Finally, the Samaria community is reminded, which is comprehensive health dayIt is completely free and you can participate in the aforementioned schedule.

