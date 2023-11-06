Health Foundation warns about risks of prostate cancer

Within the “Blue November” Campaign

The Tesãi Foundation warns about the risks of prostate cancer Prostate Cancer.

Prostate

Dr. Marcos Villagra, physician

Urology specialist at the Hospital del

Area 2 of the Tesãi Foundation, explained

that the prostate is a part of the apparatus

male reproductive which is

formed by the penis, prostate and

testicles.

The prostate is located just below

the bladder and in front of the rectum. Have the

Approximate size of a walnut

surrounds the urethra (the tube through

where urine is emptied from the bladder).

The function of the prostate is to produce

liquid that is part of semen.

As men age

prostate tends to increase in size.

This can cause the urethra to

narrow and decrease urine flow.

“Anyone can have breast cancer.”

prostate,’ Dr. Villagra remarked.

Symptoms

Some symptoms of prostate cancer

are: difficulty urinating, urine flow

weak or interrupted, frequent urination

mainly at night, difficulty

to empty the bladder completely, pain

or burning when urinating, blood in the urine or in

cum, persistent pain in the back,

the hips or pelvis, as well as

pain when ejaculating and loss of appetite,

said the prominent urologist Dr. Nery

Núñez, Foundation specialist

Health.

Risk factor’s

It is important to know that the

family history doubles the

risk of suffering from the disease,

especially when two or more

first degree direct relatives

(father or siblings) are affected by

a prostate cancer.

90% of cases are potentially

curable, but unfortunately

gender bias and misinformation

remain a cultural barrier for

early detection that allows

Save lifes.

Periodic checks

In this sense, men are urged

to carry out controls and checks

routine doctors from the age of 45

old, overthrowing shame and

cultural walls for detection

early onset of the disease that follows

being one of the main causes of

death in men.

Among all types of cancer in

the man with the prostate is the most

common, affecting 1 in 7

men aged 45 to 50 years.

«From the age of 45 we

We recommend that men do

your checkups at least once in the

year, if there are antecedents

relatives and 50 years if there are no factors

hereditary,” said at another time the

specialist.

