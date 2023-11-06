Spilif – “Something you love” – mica

The Innsbruck rapper SPILIF released a mature debut album on October 6th. “Something that you love” was released on the UNSERALLERSEITS label and deals, among other things, with slowing down in a performance society that is constantly under pressure. “The journey is the destination, but a route without a schedule” sounds like this through their texts as authentic credo.

Anyone who looks at the arrangements of the current record by rapper Bettina Filips alias Spilif Listening to it, you immediately notice that this isn’t just haggling with superficial USPs of the attention industry. The band arranges a suitable sound for every line of verse that is lived through and thought through.

“Rap music and live bands don’t belong together” is something you hear nostalgically conservative purists say again and again. It should be real. But realness is often incorrectly translated as original. The fact is that culture always inspires and develops one another. Making music like that just because it has its origins in a certain form is actually incestuous.

The music

Drums and bass create so much pressure on the debut album “Something That You Love” that you can hardly help but nod at the heavy bars. Well, that alone is not a quality feature. What’s more remarkable is that this continues throughout the entire length of the album without becoming monotonous. The varied arrangements are like a bottle around the post at sea and combine the vibe of old school hip-hop with strong influences from funk and soul as well as dynamic indie productions.

Conscious Rap

Conscious rap is politically or socially critical music. In this sense, it is not an independent subgenre, but rather a way in which the musicians in question understand themselves. To a limited extent, conscious rap forms a counterpoint to aggressive gangsta rap, in which status is usually expressed through luxury. (wikipedia)

But opinions are also an expression of status. And people like to express opinions that are much more problematic for other people to live by.

But Spilif stays out of this culture war. She spreads neither insults nor so-called luxury opinions and talks about her reflected life experiences in her songs.

It’s about getting older. About the need, or perhaps better the lack of need, to assert oneself. “Everyone wants to overtake, I stay in my driveway hey”, she says in “retrospective”. This self-assured line may have been preceded by years of guilty conscience over perceived unproductivity. Negative energy that might then transform into a mature debut album. The flat other side of the coin now becomes the multi-dimensional main side. The inevitable comparison with others becomes the motivation to pursue your own goals. Just don’t be put off and don’t hustle.

“The journey is the destination, but a journey without a schedule.”

And so the debut album by the rapper born in 1989 took its time. Everything fits together now and the album is characterized not only by fat drums and lots of rhymes, but also by mature songs and a lot of life experience. Even if the rough voice of Spilif A lot of life experience already suggested that this can now be seen as proven.

Dominik Beyer

