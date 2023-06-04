The best plants for your apartment

Cultivar plants in apartment can bring many benefits. Not only for home decor, which gains more color and spirit, but also for your health, which appreciates a more purified environment with natural elements – especially for those who live in urban centers.

There are many options that adapt easily, but it is worth noting that plants are living beings. That is, they need care, however minimal. In addition, it is worth checking the cultivation recommendations, so as not to store any plants that are harmful to pets or children.

It is common for doubts to arise when choosing the best species for your context. Therefore, CLAUDIA prepared a list with the main tips and precautions.

adam rib

Famous on social networks, the Adam’s rib does not like excess water in its soil; for this reason, you must keep it well drained so that the roots of the plant do not rot. Watering can be carried out once or twice a week and it likes plenty of lighting, i.e. it can receive direct or indirect sunlight. When cultivated correctly, it grows fast and healthy.

Zamioculca

Here there is an option for those who do not receive direct sun in the apartment. Zamioculca likes shade. Associated with success and prosperity by some lines of Feng Shui, it is a very easy plant to care for. Resilient, it survives days without water – up to 15, but you should water it twice a week in warmer periods. Important consideration: zamioculca is toxic to animals and children, so keep it in a safe place.

Saint George’s Sword

Linked to religions of African matrices, the sword of Saint George is used by many as a protective amulet to ward off envy and bad intentions. In Candomblé and Umbanda, it is considered the sword of Ogun, warrior orixá. It has a high capacity to purify the air, but it can be harmful to pets. Water it once a week and it will be enough. As for light, the plant develops well both in direct and indirect sun.

Peace lily

Easy to grow, the peace lily is quite resilient and its flowers appear at various times of the year. They need abundant light to develop, but it can be indirect. As for watering, it should be done two to three times a week, and, in warmer periods, four to five days. As they love water, they soon show signs that they need moisture: their leaves wither and fall, but when watered they are back to animosity.

Raffia or palm tree

If you are looking for a robust and tall plant, this is raffia. As an adult, it can be up to four meters tall, but it grows slowly. It doesn’t like direct sun very much, so it’s indicated for places with shade or indirect sunlight. Water two to three times a week; if the tips of the leaves become dry and yellow, it is a sign of a lack of water. Important tip: if you move the plant, do it gradually.

Mini Horta

For always fresh seasoning, consider apartment gardens. If you have spaces with direct sun, herbs like rosemary, basil, thyme and chives are good options. They must receive sunlight for at least three hours a day and watering two to three times a week. O mint, which should always be planted alone, also likes sun but manages to keep in the shade. It is the same case as parsleyand both need the soil to be always moist.

Succulents

Not every apartment receives direct light or has good lighting in most environments. In these cases, you can choose succulents. Versatile, they have more than 22 thousand types of varieties. Among them, the famous cactus – yes, they are part of the succulent family. Like all species in this group, they conserve water in their tissues and can go for long periods without water. Therefore, they are a great option for those who travel a lot, for example. But it’s important to pay attention to the difference: cacti adapt very well in hot and arid contexts, and can receive direct sun with one watering per week. Succulent leaves are more sensitive to sunlight, so it’s best to avoid constant exposure.