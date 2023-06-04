Wuhai: “Competing for the first place in horse racing competition” set off a boom in project construction—— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

In Wuhai City in summer, the progress of key projects is also heating up along with the weather. Walking on the construction sites of various key projects, all you can see is the hot scene of “grasping projects and development”. Behind the growth and formation of each key project is the hard work of the builders and the efforts of various departments in Wuhai City Excellent service for project construction.

At the construction site of the BDO integration project of Inner Mongolia Sanwei New Materials Co., Ltd. in the low-carbon industrial park of Wuhai High-tech Industrial Development Zone, the reporter saw that various reaction device towers are being assembled in an orderly manner, and the entire factory area has begun to take shape.

The project makes full use of Wuhai’s location advantages and resource advantages, and is committed to creating an integrated industrial chain of “coal chemical industry, functional polymer advanced materials, and electronic grade new materials”. It plans to build an annual output of 900,000 tons of BDO, New materials such as degradable plastic PBAT and 300,000 tons of high-end polyether material PTMEG. Since the start of construction last spring, the project construction has been progressing all the way, and it is expected that the BDO unit will be put into operation in August this year.

According to Deng Jiankang, the person in charge of the project, the smooth and orderly progress of each node of the project is inseparable from the whole process and efficient services provided by the relevant departments of Wuhai City.

This year, Wuhai City, using the annual municipal-level key projects determined by each district and responsible department as the carrier, implements the working mechanism of “struggling for the first place and horse racing competition”, refines and quantifies the phased work goals and completion time limits of key projects, and sticks them on wall charts , ranking competition, supervision and assessment and other measures to promote the early implementation of the project, fast construction, and real results.

In the lobby on the first floor of the Wuhai Municipal Administrative Center, a row of display boards for the implementation progress of Wuhai’s 2023 key project “Striving for the First Place, Horse Racing Competition” attracts people to stop. On this, the city-level leading leaders, responsible departments, investment status, monthly work goals and other information of each key project are clear at a glance. The large LED display screen adjacent to this is also broadcasting real-time information on the construction progress of key projects in the city, the service progress of each unit, and the completion process of construction elements.

It is worth noting that the Wuhai City Development and Reform Commission will mark the completion of each key project on the exhibition board every ten days and every month by posting green, yellow and red signs. Posting a “green card” means that the tasks of each ten-day period have reached the standard, and the project construction is progressing smoothly; posting a “yellow card” means that the tasks for two consecutive days (including spanning months) have not met the standard, and the progress of the project is slow, which requires the project responsible unit to pay attention and increase Scheduling, supervision, and service efforts to catch up with the progress of the project; posting a “red card” means that the task has not been up to standard for 30 consecutive days (one month) or more, and the project progress is too slow, which may affect the quarterly investment target or annual investment target. Project responsible units are required Attach great importance to it, and push the “red card” situation to the city leaders in charge. At the same time, the Wuhai City Development and Reform Commission conducts a score evaluation based on the monthly OEM ratio of each district and each responsible department, and reports the comprehensive ranking of the score every quarter.

“By digitizing and visualizing the management of key projects, the real-time push of key project information has been realized, and the guarantee of elements has been followed up in a timely manner.” Jiang Mingyang, chief of the Fixed Assets Investment Section of Wuhai Development and Reform Commission, told reporters that at present, Wuhai City schedules every ten days A project progress, a monthly evaluation of work effectiveness, and a quarterly investigation and observation. At the same time, leading cadres at all levels in the city have stepped up front-line investigations and on-site office work to discover problems in a timely manner and coordinate solutions on the spot.

“Striving for the first place, horse racing competition” is about being advanced and first-class, and what is being compared is performance and service. Since the beginning of this year, Wuhai City has gone all out to start construction, progress, and put into production through the implementation of the working mechanism of “struggling for the first place and horse racing competition”, effectively promoting the “three simultaneous increases” in the number of projects, construction quality, and total investment.

This year, Wuhai City implemented a total of 296 municipal-level key construction projects, with a total investment of 240.81 billion yuan, and an annual plan to complete the image progress investment of 41.45 billion yuan. As of May 20, 261 factories had resumed work, with a resumption rate of 88.2%, an increase of 17.8 percentage points year-on-year; the investment was 7.95 billion yuan. (Hao Biao)

Original title: 296 key construction projects at the municipal level with a total investment of 240.8 billion yuan Wuhai: “The horse race competition for the first place” set off a boom in project construction

Editor in charge: Yang Tenger, Li Guodong