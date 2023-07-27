Kering, revenues at 10 billion. Agreement to acquire 30% of Valentino

On the day of the half-yearly report, which shows revenues of over 10 billion euros, Kering announces the agreement to acquire 30% of Valentino, with the option to acquire the entire share capital by 2028. The French luxury group

First half held back by Gucci

In the first half of 2023, Kering recorded recurring operating income of €2.739 billion (-3% at comparable rates) with a 27% margin on sales and a net profit of €1.785 billion, down by 10%, held back by the performance of the Gucci brand, which saw sales drop by 1%. The half-yearly turnover of the French luxury group as a whole rose by 2% to 10.1 billion euros. Operating free cash flow, excluding real estate acquisitions and disposals, was 2.1 billion euros, up 4% from a year ago.

The Gucci brand, which accounts for about half of the group’s turnover and remains for the moment under the interim leadership of Jean-François Palus, recorded revenues of 5.1 billion in the first half (-1%), while in the second quarter for the year, revenues increased by 1%, and a recurring operating profit of 1.81 billion (-4%). Yves Saint Laurent’s revenues grew by 6% to 1.6 billion euros with an operating profit of 481 million (+10%), while those of Bottega Veneta remained stable at 833 million euros and operating profit was amounted to 169 million.

The other brands recorded revenues of 1.856 billion (-5%) and an operating profit of 224 million (-34%). In detail, Balenciaga is recovering, thanks above all to the Asia-Pacific region; Alexander McQueen’s clothing has achieved good results, while Brioni continues to make progress, thanks to a good mix of formal, leisure and bespoke offerings.

The jewelery houses of the Group – Boucheron, Pomellato and Qeelin – have maintained their decisive trajectory, recording double-digit growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

