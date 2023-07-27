Has a disabled son and is looking for a job on social media, receives offenses – News

“Live on your son’s pension”: these are the words, with even unrepeatable insults, heard by a man from Cardito (Naples), father of a child suffering from microcephaly and convulsions, looking for a job after losing work a few months ago. The man published an announcement on social media in which he asked for a job in consideration of the fact that he is the father of a child with severe disabilities and, therefore, that he particularly needs it: however, it was a woman who contacted him on his telephone number. instead of offering him a job, he seriously offended him for allowing himself to look for work despite receiving the pension of his disabled son.



“During the phone call – explains the man, who for now has reported the incident to the ‘La Battaglia di Andrea’ association – an adult woman told me, in offensive tones, that I am already taking my son’s pension, defined ‘stupid and handicapped’, and yet I also take the liberty of posting job advertisements: I felt pain and indignation”. “At one point – he added – she told me that she has five children and they are all healthy and not handicapped like my son. When I let her know that I would report her, since I could trace her from the fixed number, with with a bold air he replied that I could do what I wanted”.



The man turned to the association “La Battaglia di Andrea” which has been fighting for the rights of the disabled for years, which invited him to file a complaint with the police.



“If what he told us reflects reality – commented Asia Maraucci, president of ‘La Battaglia di Andrea’ – then we are really at fruit: we can understand that there could be hatred between adults but in this way offend a child for his disability is a squalid thing. We are and will be close to the whole family, – concluded Maraucci – especially now that he has lost his job: we will also help him in terms of basic necessities”.



