Home » Has a disabled son and is looking for a job on social media, receives offenses – News
News

Has a disabled son and is looking for a job on social media, receives offenses – News

by admin
Has a disabled son and is looking for a job on social media, receives offenses – News

“Live on your son’s pension”: these are the words, with even unrepeatable insults, heard by a man from Cardito (Naples), father of a child suffering from microcephaly and convulsions, looking for a job after losing work a few months ago. The man published an announcement on social media in which he asked for a job in consideration of the fact that he is the father of a child with severe disabilities and, therefore, that he particularly needs it: however, it was a woman who contacted him on his telephone number. instead of offering him a job, he seriously offended him for allowing himself to look for work despite receiving the pension of his disabled son.

“During the phone call – explains the man, who for now has reported the incident to the ‘La Battaglia di Andrea’ association – an adult woman told me, in offensive tones, that I am already taking my son’s pension, defined ‘stupid and handicapped’, and yet I also take the liberty of posting job advertisements: I felt pain and indignation”. “At one point – he added – she told me that she has five children and they are all healthy and not handicapped like my son. When I let her know that I would report her, since I could trace her from the fixed number, with with a bold air he replied that I could do what I wanted”.

The man turned to the association “La Battaglia di Andrea” which has been fighting for the rights of the disabled for years, which invited him to file a complaint with the police.

See also  A fire broke out in a boarding house for the elderly near Lviv - photo

“If what he told us reflects reality – commented Asia Maraucci, president of ‘La Battaglia di Andrea’ – then we are really at fruit: we can understand that there could be hatred between adults but in this way offend a child for his disability is a squalid thing. We are and will be close to the whole family, – concluded Maraucci – especially now that he has lost his job: we will also help him in terms of basic necessities”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Leading the New Web3 Trend TOYOTA Xproject Joins...

A Private Island Paradise: East Sister Rock Island...

Prosecutor responds to Petro’s letter

Russian President Putin to attend Belt and Road...

KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue...

Sfaxien announces the resignation of Hossam Al-Badri after...

Sucre: alias ‘William’ financial chief of the ‘Clan...

Kering acquires 30% of Valentino

“Beauty products, free returns after use”… Lotte On...

The CCP’s Fear of Flowers: Is a “Flower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy