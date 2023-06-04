email sent to users

As reported by colleagues from TVDigitalDivide, Sky in these hours is informing subscribers of a cyber attack by unknown criminals that they would have managed to steal some customer data.

Fortunately, they were impacted only personal information such as name, surname, email address, address and customer codewhile sensitive data such as those relating to credit cards, payment and password have not been touched.

Below is the email sent to those who were involved and which was also published on the Sky website:

“Sky has always been very attentive to its customers and to the security of the processing of their personal data, and we are committed every day to guaranteeing you the best possible service.

For this reason we regret to inform you that we have recently undergone some illegal IT activities that may have affected some of your data, including name and surname, address, e-mail address, customer code, making them potentially usable by unauthorized parties.

In any case, our systems provide for a high level of security. We reassure you that these attacks have not resulted in theft of passwords or payment data that would allow unauthorized transactions to be made.

Our team, in collaboration with the competent authorities, is constantly working to enhance our security systems and protect them from any new illegal activity. In particular, in addition to the security measures already in place, we have taken further measures to reduce risk by enhancing advanced systems for detecting and blocking possible IT intrusions, as well as strengthening our commercial and support processes.

In any case, we remind you that it is always good practice to pay attention to activities that you deem suspicious, click here for some advice.

We remind you that we are at your disposal as always on the Sky.it website or on the MySky app and at number 170.

Sky Italia”

Although not directly recommended by Sky, a good practice could be represented by the replacement of the password.