one dead and 14 injured

The toll of a road accident in which a bus and 5 cars were involved on the A16 Naples-Canosa motorway is one dead and 14 injured. The crash occurred at 4 at km 101 in the direction of Naples, near the municipality of Vallesaccarda: after the collision, the bus, carrying 38 passengers, ended up in an escarpment. The wounded were transported to Avellino, Benevento, Ariano Irpino and other hospitals.

The exact dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified, but it seems that following an accident between three cars, in which a motorist died, the oncoming coach hit one of the vehicles stationary on the roadway and then ended its run by overturning in corresponding to the right slope.

