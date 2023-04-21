How to drink 3 liters of water a day with WaterTok, the Tik Tok trick

How to drink 3 liters of water a day? With the WaterTok trend, that could change your (difficult) relationship with hydration forever

Water is life. This maxim is repeated over and over again by beauty gurus all over the world. You don’t need advanced scientific knowledge to know that water is the pillar of beauty: it is essential to have a more functional body, better blood circulation, more hydrated skin, shinier hair… Water is essential to stay healthy.

However, recent studies show that most people don’t drink enough. For many, in fact, drinking the canonical 2.5-3 liters of water a day represents a considerable effort, a real form of self-inflicted violence. It is therefore not surprising that someone had the idea of ​​proposing a trick on Tik Tok aimed precisely at facilitating what for some is a liquid ordeal, nor is it surprising that the stunt quickly went viral, accumulating 150 million views on the platform.

Is called **“WaterTok” ** the trend that promotes hydration and ensures you drink 3 liters of water a day without stress. Here we explain how it works.

What is the WaterTok method

The principle of the WaterTok is very simple: increase the desirability of the water. The idea isn’t to denature it, but to make it inviting enough to stimulate the desire to hydrate. How? TikTok beauty addicts offer two options:

Incorporate healthy, but such ingredients make the water more pleasant on the palate. There are various options in this regard. For example, water infused with seasonal fruits or vegetables, such as cucumbers or strawberries. Adding an organic syrup or using funny shaped ice cube molds can also increase the desire to drink.

Use an aesthetically pleasing bottle o "psychologically-friendly": if the contents do not stimulate the need to hydrate, the container can play an important role. Different strategies can be hypothesized: use an opaque bottle, so that the amount of water is not visible and does not have a discouraging effect; get a bottle with a pleasant and flashy appearance, perhaps with a logo, such as to capture attention and make you want to use it; opt for a "level" bottle, in order to visually divide the effort and reduce its psychological impact. Finally, one last tip: invest in a bottle holder, which will allow you to always have water with you and therefore hydrate more often.

Choose one of the solutions proposed by WaterTok and you will be able to drink your 3 liters of water a day in a natural way and without stress. Cheers!

This article was originally published on Vogue France