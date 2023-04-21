Gemini Announces “Big Plans” For Asia With India Hub And Regional CEO By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Gemini announces “big plans” for Asia with a hub in India and a regional CEO



US-based crypto exchange Gemini has announced plans to tap into India’s pool of top tech talent by establishing a new engineering hub in the country.

In an April 20 statement, Gemini’s global technology head Pravjit Tiwana announced that the platform is “in the midst” of opening an engineering hub in Gurgaon, India. It will be the company’s second engineering center, after the one in the United States.

Leading the operation will be Tiwana, who has been named CEO of Gemini Asia Pacific in addition to his role as global chief technology officer.

