Pnrr, thaw between Europe and the Meloni government on the third tranche

The day after the question and answer between Brussels and Palazzo Chigi regarding the controls on the Pnrr, the thaw arrives. The EU Commission lets it be known that with Italy “constructive exchanges are underway” and that “it is not unusual for the assessment of payments to go beyond the deadline”. The Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto speaks of a “case closed”, on behalf of the government which on Monday 5 June, in the Chamber, is preparing to put its trust in the dl Pa and therefore also in the amendment which excludes the concomitant control of the Court of Auditors on the implementation of the Pnrr. A circumstance that continues to be criticized by the opposition.

The softer position of Brussels is reported by a spokesman for the EU Commission, according to whom on Italy’s request for payment of the third installment of the Pnrr “work on the evaluation is still underway” and “constructive exchanges are underway with the Italian authorities”. But the most important thing is that, “as a general rule, we do not comment on draft legislative acts” comments the same spokesman, and “Italy has put in place a solid audit and control system to guarantee the protection of the financial interests of the ‘Union”. Therefore, «we will communicate the outcome of our evaluation as soon as we have concluded it. It is not unusual to take some time beyond the indicative deadline, for example it happened with the payment requests of Luxembourg, Romania and Slovakia”.

Read also: Pnrr, Minister Fitto's prophecy: the verification of the third tranche will be positive

So, is the case closed? «Absolutely», because «the clarification and having explained that there was a misunderstanding resolves the issue. The work that the government carries out with the European Commission is in perfect collaboration and the relations, starting with those at the top between Meloni and von der Leyen, are fruitful and positive joint work», explains Fitto, who then assures: «On the third tranche we have carried out a very intense and positive work. We are now in a verification phase with the European Commission which I believe will end positively and without any difficulty”. According to the minister, “Italy will not miss this opportunity” and “the criticisms of the opposition are legitimate” but “we expect a responsible attitude with proposals on the merits”.

The controversies, however, do not subside. On the one hand, the executive receives – with regard to the provision on the Court of Auditors – the positive opinion of the president emeritus of the Constitutional Court Cesare Mirabelli, according to whom “it is justified, in this case, to eliminate the concomitant control to streamline the procedure, at a time when there are very limited times for the execution of the works envisaged by the Plan”. But, on the other hand, the opposition goes on the attack: “The findings from Europe on the control role of the Court of Auditors are correct and the piqued response from Palazzo Chigi demonstrates that the EU’s fears are well founded,” he says the secretary of Più Europa, Riccardo Magi. While, according to the M5S, an “unscrupulous and arrogant government plans to deprive the Court of Auditors of the prerogative of carrying out the so-called concomitant control” and therefore also “commissions and Parliament will no longer be able to control the management of Pnrr funds during construction », explains the deputy group leader in the Chamber Vittoria Baldino. “There are no delays and talks are underway between the executive and the Commission to make the necessary changes”. I am sure that Italy will spend all the resources allocated well», replies the Undersecretary for Infrastructure Tullio Ferrante.