at least 6 dead – Corriere TV

at least 6 dead

at least 6 dead

(LaPresse) A violent sandstorm hit Illinois, causing numerous accidents. A massive rear-end collision on Interstate 55 involved more than 60 vehicles. At least six people died and over 30 were injured. The accidents occurred in the late American morning: two trailers caught fire, unleashing hell along the highway. I-55 was closed in both directions in Montgomery County, 120 kilometers north of St. Louis. At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 47 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE (LaPresse)

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 10:02 am

