Health Laboratory with dengue and chikungunya diagnostic studies

Health Laboratory with dengue and chikungunya diagnostic studies
The Tesãi Foundation Laboratory conducts stduios of all tropical diseases.

The Tesãi Foundation has studies on tropical diseases such as dengue, zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, mayaro and the Nile virus. Further reports at 061-548 4000 and 0985-6

“Every day we process a large number of diagnostic tests through our tropical panels with the highly reliable RT-PCR technique,” said the Laboratory coordinator, Dr. Fabian Flores.

Laboratory determinations are made Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Laboratory Hospital Area 2) and Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Laboratory of Molecular Biology-In front of the Government of Alto Paraná).

The Tesãi Foundation becomes a strategic ally helping with the MSPyBS for the control of Arbovirosis in Alto Paraná, with state-of-the-art technology and innovation.

According to the data, the demand for studies of patients with suspected symptoms of chikungunya is growing exponentially – at the country level more than 43 deaths have already been reported. Positive cases are notified to the Ministry of Public Health (MSPyBS) for better health control and surveillance, following the established protocols.

The chikungunya virus is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypty and Aedes Albopictus mosquitoes, causing high fever, joint pain, skin rash, headache, and muscle pain.

