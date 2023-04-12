Who has seen it returns to talk about the case of Emanuela Orlandi. Cardinal Abril intervened in the broadcast.

In the last few hours, very important updates have emerged on the case of Emanuela Orlandi, the young Vatican citizen, who disappeared forty years ago at the age of only 15. Late in the evening of Tuesday 11 April, brother Pietro who never stopped seeking the truth for his sister, as he came out of the walls of the Vatican between which he was heard, underlined that he had mentioned some names, while perceiving the will to do clarity.

Among the documents presented by Pietro Orlandi there is also a chat in which an excellent name would be involved, namely that of Cardinal Abril y Castellò. A journalist from the broadcast contacted him to clarify.

Who has seen it, the Emanuela Orlandi case: Cardinal Abril intervenes

The first question that the journalist asked the cardinal concerns the content of the chat according to which Abril could be informed about some finds whose nature is not known. Abril replied that she had no idea in any way. Negative response regarding the question of whether he had been summoned by the promoter of justice.

Finally the reporter asked: “Are you aware of information relating to the kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi?” The cardinal replied dryly: “I can’t answer and please don’t ask any more questions.”

Pietro Orlandi: “I named the people connected”

Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, Pietro, upon leaving the walls of the Vatican, where he was heard, he declared: “I have verbalized everything I have talked about in recent days: the famous negotiation, the documents on Emanuela’s transfer to London, the issue of pedophilia and the very high prelates who could be linked to the issue of pedophilia, the famous screenshots of which I have always talked, I mentioned the names of the people connected”.