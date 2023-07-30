Heart and circulation in climate stress

“In a few years, climate and environmental factors will replace the importance of classic risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure or dyslipidemia,” explains Professor Dr. Thomas Münzel from the University Medicine of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz in conversation with the Pharmazeutische Zeitung (PZ). Environmental medicine experts assume that two thirds of chronic, non-communicable diseases can be traced back to the sum of all environmental influences. These include air pollution as well as stress from noise, light or heat.

