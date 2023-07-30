PSG takes another goalkeeper, Tenas from Barcelona B – Calcio

Another goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain, as Gigi Donnarumma’s deputy but with the approval of Luis Enrique, who – they underline in France – loves number 1s who play with their feet. The Parisian club has signed, with a three-year contract, Arnau Tenas, 22, third goalkeeper of Barcelona B.

To say that not only the predisposition to the so-called ‘game’ from below, but also the common agents between the new signing and Luis Enrique, i.e. Puyol and De La Pena, will be observed in particular of the new PSG coach.

Now PSG will try to sell Keylor Navas, back from loan to Nottingham, and Sergio Rico, back from a serious riding accident. Tenas dedicated “a strong thought” to him in the Barca announcement. The new signing has never played in the first team for Barcelona but was European champion with his Under 19 national team and finalist in the recent Under 21 European Championships. (ANSA-AFP).

