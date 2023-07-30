Home » PSG takes another goalkeeper, Tenas from Barcelona B – Calcio
Sports

PSG takes another goalkeeper, Tenas from Barcelona B – Calcio

by admin
PSG takes another goalkeeper, Tenas from Barcelona B – Calcio

Another goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain, as Gigi Donnarumma’s deputy but with the approval of Luis Enrique, who – they underline in France – loves number 1s who play with their feet. The Parisian club has signed, with a three-year contract, Arnau Tenas, 22, third goalkeeper of Barcelona B.
To say that not only the predisposition to the so-called ‘game’ from below, but also the common agents between the new signing and Luis Enrique, i.e. Puyol and De La Pena, will be observed in particular of the new PSG coach.
Now PSG will try to sell Keylor Navas, back from loan to Nottingham, and Sergio Rico, back from a serious riding accident. Tenas dedicated “a strong thought” to him in the Barca announcement. The new signing has never played in the first team for Barcelona but was European champion with his Under 19 national team and finalist in the recent Under 21 European Championships. (ANSA-AFP).

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Allergies in children, origin identified in intestinal bacteria

You may also like

«Shouldn’t I say Forza Juventus? I don’t think...

Poland Open: Iga Swiatek wins home tournament with...

NFL young talent rankings: Which rosters have the...

first career success, enters the top 30 –...

JD Davis Powers San Francisco Giants to 3-2...

The AEMET alert for this week: “It is...

Labous, Kerbaol, Cordon-Ragot… The selection of France for...

Formula 1: Max Verstappen dominates the Belgian Grand...

BBC Radio 4 – Desert Island Discs

Transfers and rumors on July 30: Transfer of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy