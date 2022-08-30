On Tuesday morning the elderly man was cycling on the overpass that connects Mignagola to Carbonera, when he was hit by illness

CARBONERA. He was struck down by an illness while he was walking along the via Grande flyover. This is how Cleto Dal Poz, an 81-year-old resident of Carbonera, died. The elderly man was found on the ground by motorists who shortly after him crossed the overpass that connects Mignagola and Carbonera.

Immediate call for help, the Suem118 ambulance arrived on the spot. But the medical staff could not help but ascertain the man’s death. The local police also intervened in Carabonera and managed the roads during the rescue.

Dal Poz, widowed of his wife Olga Conte four years ago, leaves his sons Giovanni and Antonio.