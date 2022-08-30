Home Health The health tour stops in Bergamo. Free screening in Piazza della Libertà
The health tour stops in Bergamo. Free screening in Piazza della Libertà

The health tour stops in Bergamo. Free screening in Piazza della Libertà

breaking latest news / Bergamo City

Tuesday 30th August 2022

The initiative.

On 3 and 4 September free screenings, physical activities and aggregation moments

The “Health Tour” stops in Bergamo, the itinerant event, now in its fourth edition, which from June to September touches 12 Italian cities, with the aim of raising awareness among citizens on the importance of prevention and on the need to lead a healthy lifestyle. Bergamo, the first and only stop in the region, will host the event, which has the patronage of the Municipality and Federfarma Bergamo, and the contribution of Eg Stada Group, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September. Appointment in Piazza della Libertà, with free admission and with times that, on both days, will go from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20.

Inside the Truck Hospitality, equipped with 5 clinics, it will be possible to undergo self-diagnosis tests and first instance checks: diabetic and nutritional screening, cardiological screening and electrocardiogram, baropodometric screening and hearing control. Qualified exponents of the scientific societies Sid and Siprec will provide free medical consultations, offering advice on the prevention and management of cardio-metabolic diseases, but also suggestions regarding proper nutrition, physical activity to be carried out and the importance of adherence to therapy. A particularly valuable service: in the previous stages of the tour, several cases of unsuspecting citizens were found, struggling with serious cardiological problems, who thanks to the checks carried out in the Truck Hospitality averted potentially serious consequences for their health.

health tour

The big news this year is represented by the Listening Deskwhich aims to respond to the significant increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case, citizens will be able to obtain an free consultation by qualified specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists.

Space also for physical and sporting activity, which plays a central role in the context of a correct lifestyle and the prevention of chronic diseases. The operators of Rosy Dance Asd and Ibff – Italian Boxing & Fitness, which are part of the national network of ASC Sporting Confederate, will involve the public in Latin style dance activities, dance aimed at boys with Down syndrome and boxing activities without fighting. . Other postural activities will be proposed thanks to the contribution of Ascom Bergamo – Nuove Professioni. Simba Karate, Yoga Space, Fusion Pilates Body & Mind and Baila Conmigo instructors will manage the spaces dedicated to karate, yoga, pilates and Caribbean dances, while the American Exotica school will provide a demonstration of Tribal Fusion Bellydance and Dancehall. During both days, starting from Piazza della Libertà (Saturday at 5 pm and Sunday at 11 am) the Metabolic Walk will be held: a walk of about an hour suitable for people of all ages.


