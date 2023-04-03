In the end, hope not only smolders, it burns. Prior Walter (Ian Spinetti), just about to die, raises his glass to the fact that he “has been living with AIDS for five years”, there is applause, the bed sheets are plucked from the furniture, the colorfully dressed queer people look on optimistically the future. And combative. They want to be citizens like everyone else and upset the order that the angels have set. This is the final scene of “Angels in America”, the opera by Peter Eötvös, staged by Andrea Moses at the Theater Bremen.