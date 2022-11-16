Home News Hebi City study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a mobilization meeting
Hebi City study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a mobilization meeting

Release time: November 16, 2022

On November 15, Hebi City held a mobilization meeting to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Shao Qiyi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, and Member of the Party Group of the Municipal Government attended the meeting.

The meeting notified the establishment of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and the Municipal People’s Propaganda Group, and arranged for the deployment of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to focus on the propaganda work.

Shao Qiyi emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position, enhance the sense of responsibility, mission and urgency to do a good job in publicity work, and steadily promote the concentrated publicity activities of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must grasp the core essence, comprehensively and accurately publicize the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, achieve “seven clarifications”, educate and guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to continuously deepen their understanding and grasp of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and create a strong learning environment in the whole society. atmosphere.

Shao Qiyi requested that the members of the preaching group should set the keynote and carry out the preaching in strict accordance with the outline of the preaching determined by the central government. It is necessary to pay attention to connecting with reality, close to life, carefully prepare lessons, and enhance the attractiveness and appeal of the preaching, so that the people can understand, understand, and implement it; it is necessary to expand the preaching channels, make efforts both online and offline, and continue to promote learning, publicity and implementation of the party. The upsurge of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has promoted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root and blossom in Hebi.

