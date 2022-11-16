Home Business Loans, growing for businesses and households: ABI reports an increase of 3.4% on an annual basis
Loans, growing for businesses and households: ABI reports an increase of 3.4% on an annual basis

Loans, growing for businesses and households: ABI reports an increase of 3.4% on an annual basis

In October 2022, loans to businesses and households increased by 3.4% compared to a year ago (4.3% in September). This evidence emerges from the estimates based on data published by the Bank of Italy, relating to loans to businesses and households (calculated by including securitized loans and net of changes in stocks not connected with transactions, for example, changes due to exchange rate fluctuations, to value adjustments or to reclassifications). The Monthly Report produced by ABI highlights this.

In September 2022, business loans increased by 4.4% year-on-year. The increase is 4.2% for household loans.

