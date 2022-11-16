In Belfast comes the third consecutive defeat for the Italy women of the CT Milena Bertolini , punished by Northern Ireland’s McFadden sharp. The approach to the World Championship will start again in February with the participation in the Arnold Clark Cup.

CT – Coach Milena Bertolini said immediately: “We took the field with the right approach and risked nothing until the goal. The regret is that we weren’t precise in the last step, because we created various chances without having the right malice in concluding the action. After the goal we became disunited and overbalanced, lending our side to their counterattacks. Unfortunately at this moment we are unable to be cynical”, the words reported by the FIGC website.