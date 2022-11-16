Home Sports Women’s Italy still ko: Northern Ireland wins 1-0
Italy defeated again.

In Belfast comes the third consecutive defeat for theItaly women of the CT Milena Bertolini, punished by Northern Ireland’s McFadden sharp. The approach to the World Championship will start again in February with the participation in the Arnold Clark Cup.

CT – Coach Milena Bertolini said immediately: “We took the field with the right approach and risked nothing until the goal. The regret is that we weren’t precise in the last step, because we created various chances without having the right malice in concluding the action. After the goal we became disunited and overbalanced, lending our side to their counterattacks. Unfortunately at this moment we are unable to be cynical”, the words reported by the FIGC website.

Below is the match report:

NORTHERN IRELAND-ITALY 1-0 (0-0 pts)

NORTH IRELAND (4-4-2): Burns; Burrows, McKenna, McFadden, Vance; Hamilton (dal 75’ McDaniel), Callaghan, Cadwell (dal 46’ Andrews), McCarron; Wilson, Wade (dal 75’ McGuinness). A disp: Turner, Magee, Nelson, Finnegan, Turner, Holloway, Maxwell, Beattie, Morgan. Ct: Shiels

ITALIA (3-5-2): Giuliani; Bartoli (from 46′ Merlo), Filangeri, Boattin (from 70′ Linari); Cafferata, Simonetti (from 70′ Caruso), Giugliano, Cernoia, Glionna (from 70′ Giacinti); Bonansea (from 46′ Cantore), Girelli. Available: Aprile, Durante, Soffia, Galli, Rosucci, Giacinti, Polli. Coach: Bertolini

Referee: De Cremer (BEL). Assistants: De Vries (BEL) and O’Neill (IRL). 4th Officer: Thompson (NIR)

November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 23:23)

