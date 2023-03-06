Recently, on the occasion of the 60th Learning from Lei Feng Memorial Day and the 24th Chinese Youth Volunteer Service Day, in order to further study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng at the grassroots level, and continuously enrich the connotation of youth volunteer services in the new era , The Communist Youth League Hebi City Qibin District Committee and the Communist Youth League Municipal Committee entered the Lijiang community to organize a volunteer service activity of “learning Lei Feng’s spirit and striving to be a newcomer of the times”.

During the activity, young volunteers brought various professional voluntary services to the community residents. Doctors from the Municipal People’s Hospital provided health consultation services for residents on site, and measured blood pressure and blood sugar for citizens in need; volunteers in Huadu Beauty Salon provided free haircuts; colorful children’s art sites customized exclusive badges for teenagers; Consulting, financial and telecommunications anti-fraud publicity, fire safety publicity, power maintenance and a series of services. The young volunteers practiced the spirit of Lei Feng with practical actions, creating a strong atmosphere of “learn from Lei Feng youth first”.

In the next step, the Youth League Committee of Qibin District will take the opportunity of Learning from Lei Feng’s theme activity month to vigorously promote the spirit of Lei Feng and the spirit of voluntary service, unite and gather the young members of the league members in the district to actively participate in voluntary service, and continuously expand the demonstration effect of youth voluntary service in the district and social influence. At the same time, further strengthen the construction of voluntary service organization system, project system, cultural system, and institutional system, enhance the overall ability of the service center, and contribute youthful strength to accelerate the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era and continue to write a more brilliant chapter of high-quality Fumei Qibin. (Picture authorized by Ding Xiaofang)

