Hengyang, Hunan: A canal is used to irrigate the "heart field" of rice farmers

Hengyang on August 23rd from the Central Broadcasting Network, “The water is coming! The water is finally coming! The rice will not die now.” said happily. Around him, the members of the Hengyang Emergency Comprehensive Rescue Brigade were methodically preparing to connect the second pump. Fuxing Village is the fourth stop of the Hengyang Emergency Comprehensive Rescue Brigade’s continuous struggle against drought and disaster relief.

Diverting water to irrigate dry farmland (Photo courtesy of the CCTV correspondent)

Due to the high terrain and scattered distribution of most of the farmland in Fuxing Village, it usually relies on water from the upstream mountain ponds for irrigation. However, this year’s drought has developed rapidly and the situation is severe. After the Hengyang City Emergency Comprehensive Rescue Brigade rushed to the scene to inspect the site, they decided to divert water from the main channel of the downstream Ouyanghai Irrigation Area to the artificial channel, then fill the mountain pond, and then divert the water to irrigate the farmland with small water pumps.

Rescue team laying water diversion pipeline

At 13:30 that day, the temperature was at its highest, and under the scorching sun, a wave of heat was blowing.

The team members put in a lot of effort every time they pick up a hose. At the beginning, each 20-meter-long pipe could be carried by one person. After the wet and muddy pipes were heavy, the three team members could only drag them on the ground.

Despite this, the team members still had firm eyes and high fighting spirit. They walked through the narrow and rugged field trails. Bean-sized sweat beads kept falling from their faces. The sweat-soaked clothes always exemplified the original intention of serving the people. After unremitting efforts, "dragons" meandered in the fields, sending Ganquan to hundreds of thousands of acres of dry fields. The rice farmers looked at the watered rice fields, and the smiles on their faces were brighter than the noon sun. After watering the thirsty paddy fields, in accordance with the requirements of Hengyang City to introduce canals into the pond and prepare for "resisting long droughts and severe droughts", the team members did not care about their fatigue, they pulled heavy water pipes and set off to another mountain pond. . The viscous mountain and pond water, which is almost bottomed out, began to change from turbid to clear, from shallow to deep under the irrigation of the "giant dragon". The farmers are smiling (Photo provided by the correspondent of the Central Broadcasting Network) Up to now, the Hengyang Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Office has dispatched more than 80 emergency rescue teams, laying more than 5,000 meters of water pipes, and pumping water to irrigate more than 2,000 acres of farmland. These "emergency people" are not afraid of the "baking test" at 40 ℃ high temperature. They practice their original intention and mission with their own actions, demonstrate the loyalty and responsibility of the emergency "iron army", and really pour sweat into the "heart field" of the rice farmers. . (Yang Hainan, correspondent of Huang Xiong, Southern Emergency Fusion Media Report Center of CNR)

