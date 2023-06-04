Henkel shares: Henkel holds out the prospect of further price increases

11
Increases in consumer goods are necessary this year, said CEO Carsten Knobel of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). Price negotiations with retail chains are not easy. “It can also happen that we no longer deliver individual products if no agreement can be reached.”
Increases in consumer goods are necessary this year, said CEO Carsten Knobel of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). Price negotiations with retail chains are not easy. “It can also happen that we no longer deliver individual products if no agreement can be reached.”
The manager…