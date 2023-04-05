Quibdo soccer player Henry David Mosquera Sánchez, 21, was signed by the Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino.

The 1.75 meter forward came to the Brazilian club from Envigado, with whom he played 49 games and scored five goals.

The transfer was made for about 2.3 million euros, to acquire 80% of the sports rights. Envigado reserved his part, in case of a possible sale.

The Red Bull Bragantino of Brazil is one of the satellite teams of the Austrian brand Red Bull, a company that created a football development program based on cutting-edge technology.

In addition to their biggest club, Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, they have clubs in different countries around the world where they house the talent they have captured, to develop it and take it by the hand to world stardom.

In South America, Red Bull chose Brazil as its base country to host and develop talent. The Brazilians and Europeans in charge of scouting (b + squeda) for Bragantino set their sights on Henry Mosquera and ensured his signing before losing him because there were many interested parties.

With the arrival of Henry Mosquera at Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil, in a short time he could become one of the great stars of Colombian soccer in Europe.

The Brazilian club announced that the player passed the rigorous medical exams.

“Hi nice to meet you. My name is Henry Mosquera, I come from Colombia and I play as a left winger. I come here with all the desire to make history here,” said the striker in a video posted on Bragantino’s social networks.

Wearing the red shirt of his new club, he said he was “very eager to play” and expressed his desire to “debut soon.”

The first opportunity to show their football at Bragantino will be on April 15, on the first day of the Brazilian Championship, in which the club from the city of Bragança Paulista will host Bahía.

Mosquera Sánchez played for Los Papeticos, then for CD La Mazzia, a club in the Antioquia League soccer team, and for Envigado.

From the date we will have our eyes wide open to witness the progression of a possible star player. Henry Mosquera has Europe very close and he came to the right place.