A man died of a heart attack on National Route 12, near the city of Esquina in Corrientes. tragically, his wife also died a few seconds later, when she got out of the truck to ask for help.

The incident took place today around six in the morning, between kilometers 658 and 659, 335 kilometers from the capital of Corrientes. According to authorities, the couple was traveling in a Ford Ranger-type van. The vehicle that struck the woman was a Toyota Sw4.

“Both lost their lives on the spot and the couple who were traveling in the other truck were unharmed.”, commented Commissioner Sergio Aguilar, head of the Department of Institutional Relations of the Corrientes Police.

The officer then reported that the fatalities were identified as María Suárez and Manuel Ferreyra (68), while the information regarding the place of residence or destination was not yet available.

Regarding the fact, he mentioned that according to the official report, the couple was heading from south to north along National Route 12, when Ferreyra decompensated and died. The shot was left out of its lane on the opposite road.

Next, the police officer reported that with the intention of assisting him, his partner got out of the vehicle and was hit by the Toyota truck It was moving in the opposite direction, from north to south.

Finally, it was reported that police officers from the First Corner District Commissioner, and progress is being made in the expertise, proceedings and proceedings of the case. The bodies were transferred to the morgue of the San Roque de Esquina hospital.



