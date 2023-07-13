Home » Here is the new poster of the San Marino GP, signed by Drudi
News

Here is the new poster of the San Marino GP, signed by Drudi

by admin
Here is the new poster of the San Marino GP, signed by Drudi

“We had so much fun making this poster – comments Drudi – and we are very satisfied with the result. The occasion was fantastic: to tune Red Bull, a brand that has a sensational and recognized communicative power, with the work we’ve done in recent years, since we’ve been taking care of the artistic part of the Grand Prix. However, combining two consolidated and successful images also represented a risk. We began to evaluate the possibilities that magically aligned themselves when we chose to place the Red Bull reference and the drivers’ silhouettes on the graphic carpet that we have been using for some years now to customize the curves of the circuit, a texture that makes it unique and which has allowed us to make a difference all over the world. We have turned the same traits on the identifying colors of Red Bull which, coincidentally, recall the sun, the sea and the sky. So we were able once again to contextualize the Grand Prix on our Riviera and San Marino”.

See also  Inter: Farris, it was an opportunity not to be missed - Football

You may also like

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy