Here is the new poster of the San Marino GP, signed by Drudi

“We had so much fun making this poster – comments Drudi – and we are very satisfied with the result. The occasion was fantastic: to tune Red Bull, a brand that has a sensational and recognized communicative power, with the work we’ve done in recent years, since we’ve been taking care of the artistic part of the Grand Prix. However, combining two consolidated and successful images also represented a risk. We began to evaluate the possibilities that magically aligned themselves when we chose to place the Red Bull reference and the drivers’ silhouettes on the graphic carpet that we have been using for some years now to customize the curves of the circuit, a texture that makes it unique and which has allowed us to make a difference all over the world. We have turned the same traits on the identifying colors of Red Bull which, coincidentally, recall the sun, the sea and the sky. So we were able once again to contextualize the Grand Prix on our Riviera and San Marino”.

