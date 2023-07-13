Home » Alzheimer’s emergency, 700,000 patients and 15 billion a year in costs – Longevity news
About 700,000 people in Italy are affected by Alzheimer’s disease; this form of dementia, which represents the third cause of death in Europe and one of the leading causes of disability on a global scale, also costs around 15.6 billion euros a year, 80% of which is borne directly by patients and their families. These are some of the data that emerged during the conference ‘Alzheimer’s and neuroscience: a priority for the country’ underway in the Chamber of Deputies.

The meeting follows the birth of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s. “The main objective is to shine a light on these pathologies, not only for the increase that has been recorded as a consequence of the increase in the demographic age in our country, but for all the effects that these pathologies entail not only on the patient but also on family members”, said Annarita Patriarca, deputy and co-promoter of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s.

“For us it is necessary to be able to guarantee homogeneity of access to quality care throughout the national territory and above all a home care system that works well throughout the national territory”, “We plan to work in such a way as to bring in this field what are the indications of science and patient associations”, added Beatrice Lorenzin, senator and co-promoter of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s. “We will try to intervene on the organization of territorial networks, on the organization of diagnostics, on the formation of a regulatory system that is able to support the impact of the new drugs that will arrive, on the training of general practitioners who must be those who they allow us to reach patients when the disease is in an early stage,” concluded Lorenzin.

