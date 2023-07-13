Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”. Here because

Interview with Matteo Adinolfi, MEP of the Lega Gruppo ID. “Restoration of nature? Serious blow to Italian and European agriculture”

Has the European Parliament rejected the request for rejection of the controversial nature restoration law promoted by the European Commission, because in your opinion this represents a serious blow to Italian and European agriculture?

“The European Parliament, with a very narrow majority, has rejected the request for rejection of the controversial law on the restoration of nature, promoted by the European Commission. A decision taken despite the strong criticisms and concerns raised by various sectors, accepted and fully shared by Lega Gruppo ID”.

Why is this law so important for the ID group league?

“The League strongly supported the need to radically revise the Commission’s proposal. The timescales and percentages for completing the restoration measures appeared inadequate and unfeasible for farmers and foresters in the European Union”.

What has been ignored in the way we produce food?

“The need to produce food in a sustainable way and respect for the specificities of each Member State have, however, been ignored”.

